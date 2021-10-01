Tulare Parks and Recreation collecting letters for Jack Skellington

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The big guy at the North Pole is used to getting letters during Christmas time - but who do you write to during Halloween?Jack Skellington of course!Tulare Parks and Recreation is helping collect letters for the Pumpkin King.Write a letter to him sharing your costume ideas and plans and you'll receive a personalized letter in return.Just send your mail along with a self-addressed and stamped envelope to the following address.You are asked to mail your letters before October 22.