halloween

Tulare Parks and Recreation collecting letters for Jack Skellington

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The big guy at the North Pole is used to getting letters during Christmas time - but who do you write to during Halloween?

Jack Skellington of course!

Tulare Parks and Recreation is helping collect letters for the Pumpkin King.

Write a letter to him sharing your costume ideas and plans and you'll receive a personalized letter in return.

Just send your mail along with a self-addressed and stamped envelope to the following address.

Jack Skellington
C/O Tulare Senior Center
201 N. F Street
Tulare, CA 93274

You are asked to mail your letters before October 22.
