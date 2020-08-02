Society

Important figure in Central Valley agriculture passes away at 102

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most important figures in agriculture here in Fresno, and across California, has died.

Agri-business giant Jack Woolf passed away at the age of 102, surrounded by family at his Fresno home.

Woolf is remembered as a pioneering farmer who helped transform the western side of the San Joaquin Valley into a thriving spot for agriculture.

He was also a philanthropist for several causes across the valley.

Woolf is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bernice, his six children and 24 grandchildren.

Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro says the school will lower flags on Wednesday to honor him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoagriculture
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends remember motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Fresno Fire Department sees record-breaking month in July
Apple Fire scorches 15,000 acres in Riverside County
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
1 dead, 2 severely injured after fiery crash in southwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
1 killed in DUI hit-and-run crash in Merced, suspect arrested
Teen drives himself home after being injured in central Fresno shooting
Fresno ice cream shop reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
60-year-old woman dies after crashing car in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News