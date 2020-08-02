Important figure in Central Valley agriculture passes away at 102

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most important figures in agriculture here in Fresno, and across California, has died.Agri-business giant Jack Woolf passed away at the age of 102, surrounded by family at his Fresno home.Woolf is remembered as a pioneering farmer who helped transform the western side of the San Joaquin Valley into a thriving spot for agriculture.He was also a philanthropist for several causes across the valley.Woolf is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bernice, his six children and 24 grandchildren.Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro says the school will lower flags on Wednesday to honor him.