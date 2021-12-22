cold case

New $50,000 reward offered by Gov. Newsom to help solve murder of young Fresno mother

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A $50,000 reward aims to help draw in new tips related to the unsolved murder of a Fresno mother.

"We wholeheartedly believe that with this reward someone is going to come forward and help us solve this case," said Fresno Police Department Lieutenant Bill Dooley.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Jacqueline Flores was shot in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in the backseat.



Since then, police have exhausted all leads in the case.

"They took a really -- a beautiful person from us," said Odalis Tepec, Flores' cousin.

It has been nearly five months since Flores died after being shot in Southwest Fresno.

A cross, candles and flowers still sit near Kearney Blvd. and Thorne Ave. where the shooting happened on July 28.

Flores was the second oldest of 7 children and the only girl. She was also the proud mother of a 6-year-old girl.

Tepec said the family is still reeling from the loss.

"I can't call her and say 'Hey, how are you doing? How are things going?' because it's not possible anymore," said Tepec.

Flores was in her car with her daughter -- and Fresno Police are now revealing she was also with a man, who was a friend.

The three were ending the night after going to the movie theater.

"They had just pulled over to talk before dropping off and that's when it happened that's when the shooting took place," said Lt. Dooley.

Flores was shot in the head. Her daughter and friend were uninjured.

On July 30, just a few days later, Flores died from her injuries at the hospital.



Police do not believe she was the intended target and have exhausted all potential leads.

The man who was with her is fully cooperating with police.

Now, officials are hoping new information starts coming in after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $50,000 reward in Flores' case.

"We truly believe that there's somebody out there in our community that knows what happened," said Lt. Dooley.

Flores' family says the reward brings new hope that they may finally get the answers they've wanted, especially as they navigate the holidays for the first time without her.

"I felt happy because I was like okay, maybe now someone will come forward," said Tepec.

The new $50,000 reward is based on the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

All information must be reported directly to the Fresno Police Department to qualify for the reward.
