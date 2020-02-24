Woman arrested, accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in jail after she was accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping Saturday in Porterville.

Officers say 28-year-old Lori Powell walked into a business on Olive Ave. and began demanding money.

The victim says Powell threatened to kill him if he didn't give her what she wanted.

A different victim in the business says Powell approached her and a juvenile she was with and started demanding the victim give her the juvenile or she would kill her.

The victim was able to protect the juvenile and Powell left the business.

Officers found her hiding in a dumpster down the street. They say she resisted arrest and they used pepper spray to control her.

She was detained without further incident afterward.
