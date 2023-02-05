Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener named Reese's Senior Bowl MVP

Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, following the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, following the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Haener led the National Team to a 27-10 win in the all-star game. Haener, who split time at quarterback with Malik Cunningham (Louisville), finished the game with 139 yards passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. His passing touchdown was the only one in the game, for either team. Haener was 12-of-19 in his pass attempts.

"I am just going to continue to do everything at a high level and prove those doubters wrong," Haener said in an on-field postgame interview with the NFL Network. "It feels good to get it done with the team, but at the same time, I love proving doubters wrong. I love the motivation ... I love the passion that it brings me. Keep coming with it, it's fun."

Earlier in the week, Haener was named the National Team's Practice Quarterback of the Week by his peers. The National Team's quarterbacks alongside Haener were Cunningham and BYU's Jaren Hall. The former Bulldog was around some of the top quarterbacks in the country this week as the American Team QBs included Clayton Tune (Houston), Tyson Bagent(Shepherd), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) and Max Duggan (TCU).

Haener was one of two players from the Mountain West to receive an invitation to the prestigious college football all-star game, joining JL Skinner of Boise State.

Haener is the first Bulldog since Josh Harper and Derron Smith (2015) to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The Bulldog QB received an invitation following the 2021 season, but opted to return to Fresno State for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Haener is the first Bulldog quarterback to play at the Senior Bowl since Derek Carr in 2014, and just the third all-time as he joins Derek and David Carr.

Up next for Haener is the 2023 NFL Combine. Haener, along with Bulldog receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, will represent Fresno State in Indianapolis on Feb. 28-Mar. 6.