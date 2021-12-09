fresno state bulldogs

Quarterback Jake Haener to remain with Fresno State football after withdrawing from transfer portal

By and Matthew Cardenas
EMBED <>More Videos

Quarterback Jake Haener to remain with Fresno State football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has announced he will return to the program.

On November 30, Haener initially placed his name on the portal. That was the same day former Bulldog head coach Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the new coach for the University of Washington football program.

In a video on Instagram, Haener acknowledged that his plan was to look at the possibility of returning to the Huskies and reunite with coach DeBoer.

"I didn't know what direction Fresno State was going to go with their coaching staff," he said in the video. "Everything was up in the air and I knew exactly what I had with Coach DeBoer and Coach Grubb."



This past season, Haener put the college football world on notice with nearly 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 regular season record.

"Fresno's my home," Haener said. "It has made me who I am. I can't wait to play with Coach Tedford in 2022 and take on the Mountain West with the rest of my teammates and pursue a championship."

Jeff Tedford was officially introduced as the Bulldogs' new head coach on Wednesday just two years after leaving the program for health reasons.

RELATED: Fresno State football hire expected to lift all athletics, help with new stadium

The Bulldogs play in the New Mexico Bowl on December 18 against The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Haener is eligible to play.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
College football bowl season takeaways - Analysis of every game
Air Force, Fresno State meet in conference play
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55
Fresno State, Boise State start conference play
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News