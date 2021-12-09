Quarterback Jake Haener to remain with Fresno State football after withdrawing from transfer portal

In case you wondering.. Haener is eligible for bowl game. — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) December 10, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has announced he will return to the program.On November 30, Haener initially placed his name on the portal. That was the same day former Bulldog head coach Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the new coach for the University of Washington football program.In a video on Instagram, Haener acknowledged that his plan was to look at the possibility of returning to the Huskies and reunite with coach DeBoer."I didn't know what direction Fresno State was going to go with their coaching staff," he said in the video. "Everything was up in the air and I knew exactly what I had with Coach DeBoer and Coach Grubb."This past season, Haener put the college football world on notice with nearly 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 regular season record."Fresno's my home," Haener said. "It has made me who I am. I can't wait to play with Coach Tedford in 2022 and take on the Mountain West with the rest of my teammates and pursue a championship."Jeff Tedford was officially introduced as the Bulldogs' new head coach on Wednesday just two years after leaving the program for health reasons.The Bulldogs play in the New Mexico Bowl on December 18 against The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Haener is eligible to play.