Former Bulldog Jake Haener has been drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 127th overall pick in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

Former Fresno State QB Jake Haener suspended by NFL for performance-enhancing substance violation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL Season.

Haener was suspended for violating the NFL's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

The NFL says Haener will be eligible to return to the New Orleans Saints active roster on Monday, October 16.

