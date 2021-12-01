fresno state bulldogs

ESPN: Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener enters transfer portal after coach Kalen DeBoer's departure

By Matthew Cardenas
EMBED <>More Videos

FS quarterback Jake Haener enters transfer portal, ESPN reports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the same day that former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer was introduced at the University of Washington, the Bulldogs' star quarterback appears to be on the move.

Jake Haener officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The move comes as DeBoer took over the head coaching reigns for the University of Washington Huskies on Monday after two seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.

RELATED: Fresno State football head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for University of Washington

Haener initially transferred to Fresno State from the University of Washington.

The quarterback is coming off the best season of his college career, finishing the regular season with 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns.

It is not known if Haener will return to his former school and reunite with DeBoer.

RELATED: Trent Dilfer would 'strongly consider' open jobs at Fresno State

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Cam Worrell
Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43
CSUN goes up against Fresno State
Robinson leads Fresno State past San Diego 63-43
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News