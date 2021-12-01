ESPN: Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener enters transfer portal after coach Kalen DeBoer's departure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the same day that former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer was introduced at the University of Washington, the Bulldogs' star quarterback appears to be on the move.Jake Haener officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.The move comes as DeBoer took over the head coaching reigns for the University of Washington Huskies on Monday after two seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.Haener initially transferred to Fresno State from the University of Washington.The quarterback is coming off the best season of his college career, finishing the regular season with 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns.It is not known if Haener will return to his former school and reunite with DeBoer.Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.