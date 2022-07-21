Fresno State's Jalen Cropper named to preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper has been named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the nation's most outstanding collegiate receiver. Cropper was the only player in the Mountain West who made the list.

Last season, Cropper led the Bulldogs with 85 catches for 899 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Cropper will be heading into the season with high expectations as the Bulldogs are predicted to win the West division in the Mountain West.

The season kicks off with a home game on September 1 against Cal Poly.