Former San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star Jalen Green commits to NBA/G pathway program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jalen Green, 18, announced he has committed to the NBA/G League's professional pathway program.He will follow in the footsteps of Fresno native DeShawn Stevenson who went straight from Washington Union High School to the 2000 NBA Draft.The 6-foot-5, 180 pound shooting guard is the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 high school class per ESPN's rankings. He was the final player within in the top five to announce his decision.The Fresno native had a decorated career in his three years at San Joaquin Memorial High School. Jalen helped lead the Panthers to back to back D-2 Valley titles averaging 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds per game during his junior year.He recorded 2,291 career points at Memorial before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa for his senior season. His team was gearing up for a run at the national championship before COVID-19 cut short the season.Twice featured in our Good Sports segment, Green became a superstar in waiting during his junior year.The former Panther was recruited by a long list of D-1 programs including Fresno State, Auburn, Memphis, Kentucky, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Creighton, Kansas, and Arizona just to name a few. He took official visits to Oregon, Memphis, Kentucky, USC, Auburn and Fresno State.In 2019 Green played in the FIBA U-19 World Cup overseas. He scored the most points in the semifinals for Team USA earning a gold medal for the third straight year (he earned 2 golds while playing FIBA U17).