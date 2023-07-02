Jalen Moreno-Cropper hosts youth football camp, awaits opportunity with Cowboys

Jalen Moreno-Cropper will be busy this summer trying to make the Cowboys' roster, but that didn't stop him from giving back to the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper will be busy this summer trying to make the Dallas Cowboys roster, but that didn't stop the Parlier native from giving back to the Central Valley Saturday morning.

The Buchanan grad brought his second annual youth football camp to Sanger's Dodson Field with the help of T1 Sports Academy, WSS, and a slew of former Bulldogs turned NFL talent.

Hanford's Juju Hughes (Cardinals), Sanger's Arron Mosby (Carolina), and Modesto's Daron Bland (Dallas) all lend their expertise to more than 100 aspiring football players.

"That's definitely something that made them want to do this," Moreno-Cropper said. "Knowing we (Central Valley) get overlooked sometimes, so just being to give back to the kids. We all have the same mindset of giving back to the community, and we share the same views on football. I think football and helping the community mix very well."

April's NFL Draft did not go exactly as planned for Moreno-Cropper, waiting all seven rounds alongside his family without hearing his name called.

But he did receive a phone call shortly after from the Dallas Cowboys -- his childhood team growing up.

Moreno-Cropper would sign as an undrafted free agent, now more determined than ever to show his worth to America's Team.

When asked what he needs to show the franchise, Moreno-Cropper stressed being versatile.

"Show that I'm valuable," Moreno-Cropper said. "Whether it's offense, defense, special teams. I know I've got talent, but being able to show them (Dallas) that I can do other things than just catch the ball and score touchdowns."

Moreno-Cropper says signing with Dallas was a moment filled with relief and excitement.

"All I needed was my foot in the door," Moreno-Cropper said. "Being in this position is setting me up to be successful.

Moreno-Cropper joins other undrafted free agents like former teammates Nikko Remigio (Kansas City) and Merced's David Perales (Pittsburgh), who will also look to make their mark come training camp.

He added that he's been in contact with his former signal caller Jake Haener, who was drafted in the 4th round by New Orleans, joining former Bulldog Derek Carr in the Saints QB room.

Moreno-Cropper now has less than 30 days to prove it to Dallas, with training camp set to start July 24 in Oxnard.

Dallas opens preseason on the road vs Seattle on Sat. Aug 19.

