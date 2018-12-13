James Dean gets 61 years to life in prison for killing girlfriend's ex-husband

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A jury sentenced 26-year-old James Dean to 61 years to life in prison for shooting and killing his girlfriend's ex-husband on Thursday.
Dean was earlier found guilty of second degree murder for the death of Augustine Velasco last year during a child custody dispute.
Velasco, a 43-year-old father of six and grandfather of two was murdered outside his apartment in central Fresno.
Dean had admitted he shot Velasco in the stomach last July but claimed it was in self-defense. He said Velasco came after him and that's when he pulled the trigger.
Dean also has two pending cases regarding having weapons in jail.
