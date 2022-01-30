Loved ones seek justice for man shot dead in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a man shot dead last week gathered for a vigil Saturday night, calling for justice as police search for a suspect.31-year-old James Neise Guerra was from Orange Cove.Fresno police are not sure what he was doing in central Fresno the night he was shot.Detectives say Friday Jan. 21 around 7:30 pm, ShotSpotter detected four rounds fired near Van Ness in the Tower District.When officers arrived, they found Guerra with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but died shortly after arriving there."We want justice, we need help, and we pray that somebody comes forward," said Kristal Neise, sister of James.Police are investigating Guerra's death as a homicide - but have not said if they have any suspects.If you have any information about this case, call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-700 or call Valley Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 559-498-7867.