Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving campaign speech

TOKYO, Japan -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.ABC News partner NHK reported that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed.Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," ABC News has learned, and there are no vital signs.Two shots were heard. The former prime minister was shot in the back and bleeding on-site when he was transported to a hospital.Authorities have one man in custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, which is described as a shotgun.