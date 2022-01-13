celebrity breakup

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

The couple has 'felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,' according to a statement.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Game of Thrones' star tours Bay Area, grabs tacos

LOS ANGELES -- Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the "Aquaman" star's Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception," the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on "The Cosby Show" and its spinoff, "A Different World," was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity breakupotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BREAKUP
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
JLo, A-Rod announce breakup in new statement
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
TOP STORIES
3 kids found dead in apartment in Merced County, deputies say
LIVE: Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Clovis Unified updates dress code, bell schedules for 2022-2023
Merced mother arrested for child abuse, police say
Kevin McCarthy says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Bill aimed at targeting convicted fentanyl dealers fails to pass
Show More
Man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment in Porterville
Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly 'Rust' shooting
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
Omicron wave forces emergency changes for local ambulances, hospitals
Girl Scout cookies can be delivered through DoorDash this year
More TOP STORIES News