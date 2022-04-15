Tulare County family mourning 6-year-old boy killed in car crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A life taken too soon.A Tulare County family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old who died during a tragic accident earlier this month.Now, loved ones are also sharing a message they hope will protect other children.On April 1st, 6-year-old Jayden Uribe Ramos was in a terrible car crash that took his life.Also in the car were his mother, mother's boyfriend, and three-year-old sister, who all survived.California Highway Patrol says the driver was going West on Highway 198 towards Three Rivers when the car veered off the road, hit a sign and then rolled down an embankment."On their drive home around midnight, we were told the driver Dylan, my niece's boyfriend, was driving and was falling asleep," says Jaime Ramos, Jayden's uncle.Jaime Ramos is shedding light on the family's heartache to raise awareness of properly securing a child in a car.According to California law, children younger than eight must be secured in a car seat or booster."My nephew would still be here if he was in a proper car seat. Be responsible even if you are driving down the street or on a long trip. Please make sure your child is in the proper seat."Jayden lived with his great grandmother, Kathy Ramos, and enjoyed playing in this front yard.Ramos says he loved Spiderman, Burger King, and was a bright light at the house."He loved his scooter. My mom would come out here and watch him play. He had a lot of energy like any other 6-year-old," said Jaime.Now a display of his favorite toys and a sign with kind words from his Roosevelt Elementary School Family is spotted outside.Principal Anthony Felix sent Action News a statement saying, "Jayden will be remembered as a very kind and caring student. The whole Roosevelt Community is deeply saddened by his loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."Jayden's services will be at the end of April.