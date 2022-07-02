Good Sports: Fresno native, Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson looking to make difference in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson is back in the Valley with purpose.Last week, he hosted his first-ever football camp at his alma mater, Central High.Over 100 kids learned from one of the game's top cornerbacks free of charge."For people to see that there's more out there than just the football side of Jaylon Johnson, but to also know that I'm pushing for people to win, for kids and communities to win," Johnson said.But before his rise to NFL ranks, the Fresno native started his journey playing cornerback at the University of Utah, earning back-to-back first-team PAC-12 honors.That would make him the Bears' 2nd-round draft pick in 2020.Now as he prepares to enter his 3rd season, Johnson's gaining respect from some of the league's best - including Rams' all-pro wideout and Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp.As Johnson continues to chase his dream, he's working hard to ensure others can follow suit."I just have that sense of pride to want more kids to be on the right path, want more people to succeed and come out of Fresno because I feel like it's easy for people find reasons or things may come up that cause people to stop chasing their dreams," he said.It's a message that's personal for johnson.Last year, his best friend, Kevvion Schrubb, was fatally gunned down near Fresno State. Johnson started "Kevvy's Vision" in his honor, a nonprofit aiming to educate and expose youth to opportunities beyond the streets.On the field, the 23-year-old knows he has more to prove in Chicago."I take life very seriously," he said. "Just trying to not let any moment or opportunity slip through my hands."A legacy he's hoping to cement for years to come."I feel like I have a real opportunity at changing my life, changing my family's life," he said.