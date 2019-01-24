Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward from Jennie-O

The reward money offered for finding Jayme Closs will now go to the teen herself.

BARRON, Wis. --
Turkey products company Jennie-O says it will donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.
Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get Jennie-O's share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

It's not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered. Details on FBI rewards are generally not disclosed.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
