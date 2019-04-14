Jealous husband accused of killing wife, daughters in Phoenix

Tragedy unfolded in a Phoenix neighborhood where police say a father and husband, is the prime murder suspect in the deaths of his family.Austin Smith is in custody accused of killing four people, including his wife and their five-year-old and seven-year-old daughters."One of the investigators I spoke with, a very seasoned investigator said it was one of the worst scenes he's ever seen," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson.Officials say it appears the murders were all over an alleged affair.Smith went to an apartment Thursday evening looking for his brother, who he accused of sleeping with his wife.When he didn't find his brother, Smith instead, shot a family friend and two other people who tried to get in his way.The next day, investigators found the bodies of two of his children -- and his wife.Smith says he left his three-year-old daughter alive because she reminded him, of him.He now faces multiple charges of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.