entertainment

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies of heart attack in Tennessee

Carson retired from music to become a police officer in Franklin, Tennessee, where he remained on the police force.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.

Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.

Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.

Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and other country stars.

He received a recording contract at Curb Records in 1995 and released a single, "Yeah Buddy." Carson then recorded the singles "Not On Your Love" and "The Car," which won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for video of the year.

Carson's career had 14 singles on the Billboard chart in his career, Westby said. He retired from music to become a police officer in Franklin, where he remained on the police force.

Carson returned to music in 2019 and released a previously recorded song, "God Save The World."

Carson had been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year with duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley and others, Westby said.

Singer Bryan White said on Twitter that he was saddened to hear of his friend's death.



"He was a tremendous singer and one of the kindest people I've ever met ... I'll see you on the good side buddy," White said.

On Twitter, the Franklin Police Department thanked Carson for his "life of service & song" and said Carson "changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better!"



"It's hard to believe he's gone," the department said on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseeentertainmentcelebrity deathsmusicfamous deathsmusic newsnationalobituaryheart attacku.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fan plays drums with Taylor Hawkins 3 days before his death
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
NJ native to lead as musical director for Oscars
ABC30 at the Oscars: Exclusive details and a celebrity interview
TOP STORIES
1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say
Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say
1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says
Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested
15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced
Show More
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News