ABC30's Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford honored by Fresno County Board of Supervisors

September 6 has been recognized as "Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford Day." Dale has worked here at ABC30 for 39 years, and Jeff has been here for 28 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors proclaimed September 6th, 2022 "Media Recognition Day" and took the time to honor a few of our colleagues here at Action News.

Supervisor Sal Quintero recognized the day as "Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford Day."

Dale has worked here at ABC30 for 39 years.

Jeff Sanford is a photojournalist for Action News, often working behind the camera with Dale as well as many other stories.

That includes Ag Watch and of course, our new segment Dine and Dish.

Jeff has been here for 28 years.

Congratulations to both Dale and Jeff!