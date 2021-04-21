Jeff Tedford stops by Fresno State football practice

Today's practice was special:— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) April 21, 2021
This will always be home for Coach Jeff Tedford#BulldogBornBulldogBred pic.twitter.com/PHaUnf65Zm
Tedford coached the Bulldogs from 2017-19, inheriting a 1-11 football program and in just two seasons turned in the most wins in a single season in program history (12-3) en route to a Mountain West Championship and win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
RELATED: FS wins Las Vegas Bowl, caps winningest season
He stepped down as head coach after the 2019 season citing health concerns.
Current head coach Kalen DeBoer took to social media to say, "Can't explain how great it was to have Coach Tedford out at practice today."
The Bulldogs Spring preview is set for April 30th inside Bulldog Stadium. While it's closed to fans, you can catch a full recap of the night's festivities in the return of Bulldog Breakdown, May 2nd on ABC30 starting at 5:00 PM.