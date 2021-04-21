fresno state bulldogs

Jeff Tedford stops by Fresno State football practice

By

(Fresno State Football)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday morning saw a special visitor to Fresno State's tenth Spring practice. For the first time since stepping down as head coach, Jeff Tedford was seen visiting with the FS football team.



Tedford coached the Bulldogs from 2017-19, inheriting a 1-11 football program and in just two seasons turned in the most wins in a single season in program history (12-3) en route to a Mountain West Championship and win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

RELATED: FS wins Las Vegas Bowl, caps winningest season

He stepped down as head coach after the 2019 season citing health concerns.

Current head coach Kalen DeBoer took to social media to say, "Can't explain how great it was to have Coach Tedford out at practice today."

The Bulldogs Spring preview is set for April 30th inside Bulldog Stadium. While it's closed to fans, you can catch a full recap of the night's festivities in the return of Bulldog Breakdown, May 2nd on ABC30 starting at 5:00 PM.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
QB&A: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News