Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Tedford about Oregon State & trip to USC

We sat down with coach Tedford to talk about Saturday's finish, as well as the state of his locker room after the 35-32 loss to Oregon State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In our weekly sit-down with Coach Tedford, we look back at the final sequence of events that led to Oregon State scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired, as well as what the team hopes to learn from the loss ahead of a massive test at No. 7 USC.