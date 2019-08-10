Jeffrey Epstein dead of suicide at Manhattan jail

Millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Sources tell ABC News Epstein committed suicide at MCC Manhattan.Epstein was facing charges of federal sex trafficking, and jailers put him on suicide watch after they found him unresponsive and with injuries to his neck at a federal lockup in New York City, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.He was discovered with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted, the source said.He was medically evaluated before being returned to his jail cell and placed on suicide watch, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.The Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the Metropolitan Correction Center, is investigating the incident as a possible suicide attempt, the source said."Jeffrey Epstein is currently housed at MCC New York and not in a local hospital as has been reported," the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement released Thursday. "As with all inmates, for privacy and security reasons, we do not share information on an inmate's medical status or their conditions of confinement."Officials at the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting Epstein's sex trafficking case, had no comment.The incident came five days after U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman denied a request from Epstein's attorney that he be released on bail, pending his trial.Berman made the decision over the objections of defense attorneys who had argued that Epstein was a "disciplined" defendant willing to pay a bond of $100 million or more.His death ends the criminal case against him, but prosecutors have indicated they may pursue charges against some of his associates, like the women who allegedly arranged sexual contact with underage girls.