Former Fresno Unified bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn

UPDATE: Former Fresno Unified bus driver Jeffrey Sipes sentenced to 24 years and 8 months in prison. A judge found him guilty of 6 felony counts for sexual assault, sex acts with a minor, and possession of a large amount of child porn.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) July 31, 2020
Jeffrey Sipes was sentenced to 24 years and eight months in prison. He was convicted of child molestation earlier this year.
Sipes admitted to having hundreds of images of child pornography in 2017 but maintained his innocence in the sexual assault charges.
