Jenna Prandini wins gold with Team USA at the World Athletics Championship

Saturday night, Clovis native Jenna Prandini helped Team USA win the gold medal in the womens 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, OR. It was the Americans first time winning gold in the event since 2017.

The Clovis HS grad and Olympic silver medalist ran a split of 10.05 running in the third position for the Americans. Her teammates Melissa Jefferson had a time of 11.35, Abby Steiner 9.86 and TeeTee Terry 9.88 in the anchor position.

The USA quartet was timed at 41.14 and just held off a Jamaican side, and defending gold medal winners, clocked at 41.18.

