Former nurse collecting protective gear to help Valley hospitals, healthcare workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former nurse is taking it upon herself to help Valley hospitals and healthcare workers.Jennifer Lau of Fresno started the Nurse Angel Network after receiving an email on Thursday night.She is hoping to alleviate a shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other hospital employees.Right now, Lau is gathering extra or unneeded items like latex gloves, gowns, and caps - from local businesses wanting to help.She will then deliver the items to hospitals on standby.Lau says even just one mask can potentially save a life."I graduated from Fresno State, working in home health. I feel for my fellow nurses working on the front lines. It was the least I could do to give back," she said.If you have supplies you'd like to donate, you can contact Jennifer by phone, email, or on Facebook.