Community comes together to help Fresno woman shot by ex-boyfriend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community came together in Clovis on Sunday to help a mother who was shot while on her way to work last month.Friends, family, and generous residents came together to donate blood at United Skate on Peach near Gettysburg.This was all to help 42-year-old Jennifer Regan.Those who donated received free admission to the roller rink and could take advantage of the skating incentive right then and there or come back at a later time.Regan was shot on Herndon and First back on July 9th and has been fighting for her life at the hospital ever since.Two men are accused of the crime - 43-year-old Mario Colombo and 57-year-old Jack Noriega.