Police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a call at a market on Jensen Avenue and Elm Street at around 4 a.m.When they arrived, they found a man lying in a pool of blood.Emergency crews administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the victim was homeless. Officials say the man suffered trauma to his body, but the cause of his death is still undetermined.Police are investigating as a "probable homicide." Detectives have the area blocked off, and drivers are asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.