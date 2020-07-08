death investigation

Police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found in southwest Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in southwest Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at a market on Jensen Avenue and Elm Street at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in a pool of blood.

Emergency crews administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was homeless. Officials say the man suffered trauma to his body, but the cause of his death is still undetermined.

Police are investigating as a "probable homicide." Detectives have the area blocked off, and drivers are asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestcrimehomicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
George Floyd protesters clash with police after shutting Hwy 101 down in NorCal
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Paul Vasquez, who became famous for 'Double Rainbow' video, passes away at 57
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno, officials say
Man claims Fresno County sheriff's deputies used excessive force during arrest
19-year-old drowns at Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday
Fresno police car crashes into median trying avoid SUV
Central California coronavirus cases
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
Show More
Madera County issues new restrictions amid COVID-19 spike
Local administrators react to recent ICE announcement on international students
Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash
UC system names Michael Drake next president
1 restaurant owner violates order, Fresno code enforcement takes back seat to state task force
More TOP STORIES News