1 killed, 4 injured in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a woman has been killed in a crash between two vehicles in Fresno County.

The crash happened at W. Jensen Ave and S. Sycamore Ave at about 4:30 on Saturday afternoon.

According to CHP officers, a Toyota traveling westbound on Jensen made a sudden turn directly in front of a Jeep traveling eastbound on Jensen, leading to the collision.

The driver of the Toyota, who was its only occupant, was killed in the crash.

The four people inside the Jeep were injured and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

CHP officers are at the scene and will release more details as the investigation progresses.

