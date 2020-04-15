'Jeopardy!' looking for contestants in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local fans of 'Jeopardy!' -- here's some exciting news for you.
The quiz show is looking for contestants who live in Central Californa.
Jeopardy! is partnering with ABC30 to search for local quiz whizzes to try their hand at competing when the show resumes production.
Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the show's producers are looking for people who live within driving distance to the show's studios in Culver City, Calif.
If you're interested in participating, take the JEOPARDY! Anytime Test. It's a 15-minute long online test that you can take on any internet-enabled computer, tablet, or mobile device. If you're a local, when registering, select FRESNO on the drop-down list of audition cities.
Those who pass the test will be placed in a pool for an invitation to a follow-up audition, which will take place once JEOPARDY! begins shooting new episodes.
You can learn more about the testing and audition process here.
