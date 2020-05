It's time to start your Jeopardy! story. Register for the test coming up 1/28-1/30! #JeopardyTest — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 13, 2020

The primetime showdown between the three biggest winners of "Jeopardy!" continues Tuesday.If you're feeling inspired, potential contestants can sign up right now. You can click here to register to take the online test later this month.As "Jeopardy!" James Holzhauer tweeted Monday, "Why not give it a go?"Watch night four of "The Greatest of All Time" tournament Tuesday night on ABC.