Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.

A jury found Jerel Stanfield guilty on all charges related to the murder of 23-year-old William Simpson.

The shooting happened on Easter Sunday near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues in central Fresno.

Investigators say Simpson was shot to death while his pregnant girlfriend and her young son were asleep in their car.

Hours later, Stanfield was shot by Fresno police officers after leading them on a chase.

Stanfield's first trial for the deadly shooting ended with a hung jury in 2017.

