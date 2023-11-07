Central Valley Fuego FC names former US player Jermaine Jones new head coach

Jermaine Jones was unveiled as the new head coach for the Central Valley Fuego FC.

Jones is a former midfielder on the US Men's National Team. Jones famously scored a goal against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jermaine Jones was unveiled as the new head coach for the Central Valley Fuego FC.

Jones is a former midfielder on the US Men's National Team. Jones famously scored a goal against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup group stage.

"I played on the highest stage, but I would say there were guys with me who had more talent than myself," he said. "But the values of hard-working, never giving up, wearing the colors and be for the people around you in the community and giving something back, so it was a no-brainer for me," he said during his introductory press conference.

Jones says former Fresno FC General Manager Frank Yallop is the one who told him about the opening.