Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19.Dyer received the positive test Tuesday morning. He says he has experienced a headache, body ache, and chills, along with a mild fever.It is also unknown if anyone in Dyer's family has contracted COVID-19 as well.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.Dyer released a statement saying the following: