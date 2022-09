Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer serves as honorary barista at Starbucks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer traded in city hall for Starbucks -- he was an honorary barista on Tuesday.

He helped serve up cups at the coffee chain's location at Blackstone and Herndon.

The mayor posted to Twitter that he spoke with local and corporate employees about promoting a positive culture for team members and residents here in Fresno.