Jesse Saucedo found not guilty of manslaughter, battery

Jesse Saucedo found not guilty of manslaughter and battery in the death of Jack Kline in 2014 @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 25, 2018

Jesse Saucedo, son-in-law of Merced's former police chief, was found not guilty of manslaughter and battery.Police arrested Saucedo in 2014 in connection with the death of Jack Kline. Authorities claimed he punched Kline while at a comedy show in Downtown Merced, after a verbal fight turned physical, leading to his death weeks later.