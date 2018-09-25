Jesse Saucedo found not guilty of manslaughter, battery

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --Jesse Saucedo, son-in-law of Merced's former police chief, was found not guilty of manslaughter and battery.
RELATED: Son-in-law of former chief on trial for manslaughter
Police arrested Saucedo in 2014 in connection with the death of Jack Kline. Authorities claimed he punched Kline while at a comedy show in Downtown Merced, after a verbal fight turned physical, leading to his death weeks later.
Jesse Saucedo found not guilty of manslaughter and battery in the death of Jack Kline in 2014 @ABC30— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 25, 2018