Jesse Saucedo found not guilty of manslaughter, battery

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jesse Saucedo, son-in-law of Merced's former police chief, was found not guilty of manslaughter and battery.

Police arrested Saucedo in 2014 in connection with the death of Jack Kline. Authorities claimed he punched Kline while at a comedy show in Downtown Merced, after a verbal fight turned physical, leading to his death weeks later.

