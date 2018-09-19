TRIAL

Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial continues for Jesse Saucedo, son-in-law of Merced’s former police chief. His parents took the stand on Tues. Sept. 18.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Trial continues for Jesse Saucedo, son-in-law of Merced's former police chief. Saucedo faces manslaughter charges. His parents took the stand on Tues. Sept. 18.

Police arrested Saucedo in 2014 in connection with the death of Jack Kline. Authorities claim he punched Kline while at a comedy show in Downtown Merced, after a verbal fight turned physical.

Saucedo's mother told the jury that Kline's wife was being loud, and they family told her to be quiet several times.

Saucedo's father said moments later, Kline stood with his fists curled up, looking like he wanted to fight. He also told the jury that Kline's wife struck him in the face with a plastic cup.

When prosecutors asked Saucedo Senior if he ever told detectives about Kline's behavior he said he wasn't sure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmanslaughtercourtmercedmerced countyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRIAL
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury finds James Dean guilty of second-degree murder
Alan DuPras pleads not guilty to murder and arson charges
More trial
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News