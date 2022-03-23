Bulldogs' Jessica Hall wins Fresno State Classic with parents in attendance

Jessica Hall fires 3 straight 70’s to win the Fresno State Classic by one shot (-6). It’s the first time her parents saw her play in a @FresnoStateWG uniform. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ot7hDHe3Uk — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 22, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bulldogs senior golfer Jessica Hall won the Fresno State Classic by one shot at -6 thanks to three straight rounds of 70 at Belmont Country Club."I felt pretty calm all day -- just played exactly the same golf as I played yesterday and went out there and hit every shot the same," she told Action News.It was her first collegiate win and making the moment sweeter was that her parents from England made the trip to see her. It was the first time they saw her play for the Bulldogs."It's her last year, so we hoped it might happen," said her mother Carolynne Hall. "It's her birthday tomorrow, so it's been a good time. She's been determined.""I said to her this morning this is what she's been working for for 15 years," said her dad, Graham Hall. "The opportunity to win something. You never know if you'll be able to do it. In golf, you hope to get into position to win but you never know if you're good enough to get over the line when the pressure's on. It's just fantastic for her to get over the line.Holding a two-shot lead on the par 5 18th, Hall had 200 yards into the green for her third shot. A hybrid just cleared the right bunker, giving her two putts to win by one over Hawaii's Momo Sugiyama."It just makes it that much sweeter to be here and see it happen the first win," Hall said of her parents making the trip.As a team, the Bulldogs came in third at +19. Hawaii won the overall event at +1. It's the first time FS had an individual champion at its home tournament since Madchen Ly won in 2014.