business

Rebuffed by Spirit Airlines, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid

JetBlue pitched a new offer of $30 per share in cash, or more than $3.2 billion, to Spirit stockholders.
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and DAVID KOENIG AP Business Writers
EMBED <>More Videos

Rebuffed by Spirit Airlines, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid

JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines and asking shareholders of the low-cost carrier to reject a proposed acquisition by Frontier Airlines.

JetBlue, in going straight to shareholders with its offer Monday, wants to push Spirit's board to the negotiating table.

Shares of Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, jumped 12% in midday trading.

JetBlue pitched a new offer of $30 per share in cash, or more than $3.2 billion, to Spirit stockholders but said its April 5 offer of $33 per share is still available if Spirit enters negotiations.

Spirit's board rejected JetBlue's original $3.6 billion bid on May 2, saying antitrust regulators are unlikely to approve an offer from the New York City airline largely because of its alliance with American Airlines in the Northeast. The Justice Department is suing to block that deal.

Shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc. are scheduled to vote June 10 on the Frontier bid, which is favored unanimously by the Spirit board. The cash-and-stock offer was valued at $2.9 billion when announced in February, but Frontier's shares have dropped 30% since, reducing the value of the deal.

JetBlue said its new offer is lower because of Spirit's unwillingness to share financial information that JetBlue requested.

"The Spirit Board failed to provide us the necessary diligence information it had provided Frontier and then summarily rejected our proposal, which addressed its regulatory concerns, without asking us even a single question about it," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes wrote in a letter. "The Spirit Board based its rejection on unsupportable claims that are easily refuted."

Hayes said JetBlue is offering a significant premium in cash, more certainty, and more benefits for all Spirit investors. He said JetBlue is confident of winning regulatory approval, and called the Frontier bid high risk and low value.

Neither Spirit nor Frontier responded immediately to requests for comment.

The bid from Frontier Group Holdings Inc. provides less cash but would let Spirit shareholders keep 48.5% of the combined airline. It would give Spirit shareholders 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share.

Either combination involving Spirit would create the nation's fifth-biggest airline behind American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Frontier and Spirit are similar airlines that offer low fares and get more revenue from tacking on fees for many things. JetBlue is more like the big airlines it hopes to catch. It generally charges higher fares than the discount airlines, but it provides more space between rows and adds amenities including free TV.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. fell 4% while shares of Frontier, based in Denver, climbed more than 6% in midday trading.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelbusinessair travelu.s. & worldspirit airlinesjetblue
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
California bill aims to help street food vendors
Get your boba fix at this new drink shop in northeast Fresno
Airbnb unveils new way to book longer stays
Crave Cookie preparing to open Clovis location this weekend
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase through Fresno
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Ceremonies held across Central Valley to honor fallen officers
LIVE: Officials give update on fatal SoCal church shooting
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake
Madera police investigating city's second homicide of 2022
Show More
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Parents of missing CA woman believe daughter is still alive
CHP: Driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County
Vietnam War vet finally gets to travel on Central Valley Honor Flight
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
More TOP STORIES News