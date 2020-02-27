politics

Jill Biden, wife of former vice president Joe Biden, visiting Fresno City College Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden with Jill Biden at a caucus night campaign rally on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, will visit Fresno City College Thursday afternoon, Biden's campaign organization said.

She is expected to tour the college around 12:30 p.m. and speak on the campaign's higher-education plans, including providing two years of debt-free community college to students.

Afterward, Biden will visit Los Panchos in downtown Fresno.

The visit is part of her trip to California. She will also make stops Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This is a developing story.
