child abuse

Fresno woman accused of helping husband sexually abuse 12-year-old released from jail

Jail records show she was released on bail Thursday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned Jill Cox, the wife of a Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for months, has been released from the Fresno County Jail.

Jail records show she was released on bail Thursday morning.

RELATED: Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl was making child porn, wife re-arrested

Cox was arrested along with her husband, Brent Cox, and the 12-year-old's mother on February 4. Authorities believe Jill Cox and the mother were complicit in the sexual acts Brent Cox allegedly committed against the child. Investigators believe he had been 'grooming' the young girl since at least May.

Jill Cox posted bond on February 5 and bailed out of jail. She was rearrested last week after detectives said they uncovered new evidence, which they believe was being used to create child pornography.

RELATED: 'Too horrific': Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old girl for months with her mother's help

An attorney involved in the case says Jill Cox had already posted $260,000 bond on the child sex case, and her actual bail on the charges she's facing is closer to $140,000.

In court yesterday, the judge agreed what she had already posted was enough on both cases.

RELATED: New charges and a not guilty plea in love triangle child sex case

Brent Cox and the child's mother remain in jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild abusecrimechild pornographysex abuse against childrenfresno county sheriff department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
41-year-old Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for months
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Fresno Co. detectives get more leads in case against alleged pedophile Nathan Larson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tower Theatre owners, Adventure Church 'conspired to conceal sale,' lawsuit says
Fresno County's shipment of Moderna vaccine delayed by cold weather
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Yosemite National Park's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon appears
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Show More
Clerk injured as 2 men steal jewelry from Mammoth Mall, police say
Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide release 2021 season schedules
More TOP STORIES News