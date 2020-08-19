California congressmen showing support for United States Postal Service

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Standing outside the Downtown Fresno Post Office, Congressmen Jim Costa and TJ Cox said the post office serves a vital role in America and should not be cut, especially in the middle of a pandemic."Nearly 100 percent of veterans' prescriptions arrive through the mail," he said. "So a delay in those prescriptions is a delay in health care. And I'm not going to put our veteran's health at risk, right? For a political ploy by this administration.""When the US Postal Service handles 36 percent of all the worlds mail, it speaks for itself," Costa said."It's been said before, it's the United States Postal Service," said Gene Roza with the CA Reliance Retired Americans. "It's a service for the American people and it's being sabotaged right now."Moments after Costa and Cox criticized the Trump Administration and the move by the Postmaster General, the announcement came down about the change in stance.The message from Postmaster Louis DeJoy said that retail hours at post offices will not change, drop boxes will remain where they are, no mail processing facilities will be closed and overtime will be allowed as needed.Costa co-sponsored the Delivering for America Act that would provide $25 billion in critical funding to support the post office.According from a statement from Nancy Pelosi's office, the house will be moving ahead with the vote Saturday.