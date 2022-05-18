Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID again; John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to guest host 'Live' show

I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 17, 2022

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 again, the late-night host announced in a tweet Tuesday."I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow," Kimmel tweeted.It was just two weeks ago the late-night host announced he couldn't host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after testing positive for COVID-19.John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will host "Live!" Wednesday. A re-run of the show was planned for Tuesday.Kimmel traveled to New York to appear at the Disney 2022 upfronts on Tuesday but delivered a virtual monologue instead after testing positive.