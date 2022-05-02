jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID, cancels taping of Monday night's 'Live' show

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, the late-night host announced in a tweet Monday.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted," the tweet read.



Monday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was scheduled to feature actor Tom Cruise and comedian Iliza Shlesinger along with musical guest Parquet Courts but "the show must not go on," according to Kimmel.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night, Kimmel tweeted.
