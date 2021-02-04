jimmy kimmel live

Tom Brady joins 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for new edition of 'Mean Tweets'

Don't miss Tom Brady's "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT
LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" is back, this time with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady just days before he and the rest of the Buccaneers battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 55.

In a preview clip released before Thursday night's episode, Brady admitted it's "kinda true" to one mean tweet claiming he "seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench."

"Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you'd rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?" read another tweet, prompting a chuckle from Brady.

Check out the preview clip in the player above.

Don't miss Tom Brady's full "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT. Guests tonight include Jamie Dornan and Robin Roberts as well as music from Pentatonix.
