sports

Fresno youth basketball team headed to tournament in Florida after overcoming challenges

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno youth basketball team headed to tournament in Florida after overcoming challenges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A determined Fresno Youth basketball team is headed to a national competition in Florida but the road to get there wasn't easy.

Last year, the team was shaken over a shooting that wounded a beloved player on the JMJ Drip team.

The bullet damaged Jabari Gomez's liver and lung, but he has since recovered.

Director of the program, Jermaine Jones, said the team suffered another setback when his wallet was stolen, including $600 of the program's funds.

Despite the challenges, parents, players and community members rallied to raise money to keep the DRIP from dropping.

The team will take off for Orlando on Wednesday to play in the AAU Memorial Day tournament this weekend.

"Everyone just really came together and it became a reality to go to Orlando, and spend a week and playing the game we love to play," Jones said.

Jones said win or lose, the team will be celebrating at Disneyworld.

To find out more about the program, or donate to JMJ Youth Services, you can go to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnosports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v Hawaii game
Fresno State falls out of AP ranking after loss to Hawaii
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News