Fresno youth basketball team headed to tournament in Florida after overcoming challenges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A determined Fresno Youth basketball team is headed to a national competition in Florida but the road to get there wasn't easy.
Last year, the team was shaken over a shooting that wounded a beloved player on the JMJ Drip team.
The bullet damaged Jabari Gomez's liver and lung, but he has since recovered.
Director of the program, Jermaine Jones, said the team suffered another setback when his wallet was stolen, including $600 of the program's funds.
Despite the challenges, parents, players and community members rallied to raise money to keep the DRIP from dropping.
The team will take off for Orlando on Wednesday to play in the AAU Memorial Day tournament this weekend.
"Everyone just really came together and it became a reality to go to Orlando, and spend a week and playing the game we love to play," Jones said.
Jones said win or lose, the team will be celebrating at Disneyworld.
To find out more about the program, or donate to JMJ Youth Services, you can go to their website.
