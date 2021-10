FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jo Koy will be making a stop in Fresno during his new comedy tour next year.The stand-up comedian will perform his new show "Funny is Funny World Tour" at the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno on April 8, 2022.Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 13, at 10 am. Tickets range from $50 and $75.You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center's box office.