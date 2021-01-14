Arts & Entertainment

Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92

The widow of the legendary television host Mister Rogers has died at the age of 92, the Fred Rogers Productions company announced Thursday.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years.

She continued to share their commitment to supporting children and families even after his death as a chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.

The company released the following statement on Twitter:

"Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."



It was not yet clear how she died.

ALSO READ: Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniatelevisioncelebrity deathsobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno family sues city over deadly officer-involved shooting
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
Visalia police identify bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
VP Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday
Valley fertility experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol arrested
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News