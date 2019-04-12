jobs

JOB ALERT: Blackbeard's in Fresno is hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a fun job -- and somebody's got to do it.

Blackbeard's is now hiring!

The family event center in Fresno is looking for some "crew mates" for all areas of the park - including waterslide attendants and lifeguards.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at Blackbeard's main arcade snack bar.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old with a valid work permit.

You can call Blackbeard's if you have any questions.
